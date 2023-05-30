Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a four-year-old neutered shepherd mix looking for a forever home

Meet this week’s Pet Pal: a four-year-old neutered shepherd mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a four-year-old neutered shepherd mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as shy but warms up very quickly. He has been a gentleman and enjoys attention. Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the puppy’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.