Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a four-year-old spayed pit bull mix looking for a forever home

Meet this week’s Pet Pal: a four-year-old spayed female pit bull mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a four-year-old spayed female pit bull mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as high energy and very food motivated. She could use some basic training and would fit well with an active family. Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the puppy’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.