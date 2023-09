Pirates invading Belville Riverwalk Park this weekend

Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville (Photo: WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Pirates are invading Brunswick County this weekend.

Feast of the Pirates annual celebration is taking place Saturday at the Belville Riverwalk Park.

There will be many vendors at the event designed for the whole family.

The fun kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 6:00 p.m.