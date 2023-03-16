Pirates to invade The Cotton Exchange this weekend

(Photo: Taylor Yakowenko/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Go down to The Cotton Exchange this Saturday for a full day of fun during the Pirate Invasion!

The event is presented by Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, Inc., and hosted by The Cotton Exchange. Activities include a ‘Scallywag’ school, to teach children how to be a pirate, fantastical and historical displays throughout the Exchange, photo ops, The Topsail Star Pirate Ship, and more.

The shops throughout the Exchange are also getting into the pirate spirit with pirate toys, t-shirts, jewelry, and more for sale.

Pirate costumes are encouraged, but not required. Bonus points if you speak like one, too!

The free event is this Saturday, March 18, at The Cotton Exchange from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.