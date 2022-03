PNC invests $9.25 million into TRU Colors Brewery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — PNC is pouring $9.25 million into a local brewery.

The locally based TRU Colors employs active gang members, and works to stymie poverty and violence by offering economic opportunity.

According to the press release, the $9.25 million will help TRU Colors fully transition their building from an abandoned textile mill to a brewery, and could help them sell their beer and mission nationwide.