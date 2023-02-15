Polar plunge Feb. 18 at Kure Beach Oceanfront Park to benefit Special Olympics

The 19th annual event will support Special Olympics athletes, programs and equipment in the Cape Fear

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You have to be a little crazy and a lot compassionate to jump in 52-degree water in the middle of February, but that’s what Special Olympics supporters will be doing Feb. 18 in Kure Beach, NC.

Gates open for the 19th annual Polar Plunge and Run at 11 a.m., with the plunge itself scheduled around 3 p.m.

There’s fun for the whole family, with a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K race.

To register in advance, visit here .

Here’s the schedule of events:

11 a.m. Gates open with a DJ, silent auction, raffle, costume contest, food and registration/packet pickup

12 p.m. Costume Contest

1 p.m. Registration and packet pickup close; fundraising awards announced

1:30 p.m. 5K Run/Walk

1:35 p.m. 1 Mile Run/Walk

2:30 p.m. 5K Awards

2:45 p.m. Plunge lineup on beach

3:05 p.m. Polar Plunge

3:30 p.m. Event Ends

Brooke DeAmaral spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory to talk about how the event benefits Special Olympics New Hanover County, where more than 700 local athletes compete in 22 sports. There are also plans to add 5 more sports this calendar year, social events (dances, movie nights, holiday outings), county wide school event days and other activities.

DeAmaral says 100% of money raised stays locally in New Hanover County with local athletes, at no cost to them.

The organization says money raised will go toward sports equipment, travel and transportation costs, uniforms, food for events, t shirts and other items.