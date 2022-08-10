Police looking for person they say picked up bank deposit bag in Subway parking lot

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the individual they say recently made quite the snag in a parking lot.

Police say the person may have knowledge of a bank deposit bag that was dropped outside of the Subway restaurant at 2095 Southport Supply Rd in Bolivia on July 17th.

The bag was picked up but not returned to the restaurant, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.