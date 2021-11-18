Police: NC restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream

Ice cream (Photo: Veganbaking / CC BY-SA 2.0)

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.

Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream.

According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering. The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.

Jesse William Allison is charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering. Allison was also served with a open warrant for second-degree trespass. His bond is set at $3,000.