Police, wildlife officials hold informational session on coyote management

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held an informational session Tuesday night about coyotes.

Biologists from the commission discussed coyote management within the community and also answered questions from those present for the session.

The biologists noted that coyotes adapt quickly and easily to their environments, being able to change their eating and sleeping habits depending on their surroundings.

Coyotes can be found all over our state, and can look differently depending on where they are.

Officials debunked common myths about coyotes during the session, saying they aren’t usually violent, and they rarely carry rabies.

In fact, according to a slideshow that the wildlife officials presented, cows are more likely to get rabies than coyotes.

While in most cases coyotes are harmless, people can take steps to prevent conflicts with these animals.

Among the most common reasons people complain about coyotes in North Carolina are their presence in an area, perceived threat to humans, being out during the day, and aggression towards pets.

Officials say that there are always coyotes in the wild, they are normally scared of humans, they are neither more nocturnal or more diurnal, and only will interact with animals that are uncontrolled or unsupervised.

Several of the reasons that people complain about coyotes, or view them as pests, can be prevented.

For example, NC Wildlife Officials advise against leaving out food, or trash, as any free food can attract wild animals that you may not want around your home.

John Henry Harrelson, a District 4 Wildlife Biologist, pointed out the benefits of coyotes for our natural ecosystem such as pest control.

“The general public views them as a pest, (but) my view point on it is, they are here and they’re here to stay. So we have to adjust, just like we’ve adjusted with everything else.”

For more information about coexisting with coyotes, hunting/trapping laws, and coyote management, click here to go to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission’s informational page.