Port Property announces expansion into Wilmington market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Port Property, a leading property management company based in Portland, Maine, has announced its expansion into the Wilmington, North Carolina market.

The new Wilmington division marks Port Property’s first expansion of property management services outside of Maine, following almost 30 years of owning and managing a portfolio of multi-family buildings and commercial properties there.

“We are thrilled to announce this next step in the future of Port Property and to bring our expertise to Wilmington,” said Jennifer Munroe, Chief Operating Officer, Port Property. “Since Port Property was founded, we have been committed in our efforts to make home happen for our residents. Our signature approach and dedication to service have allowed us to expand our portfolio and grow our team, creating a solid foundation for future opportunities within the North Carolina market. We look forward to offering our style of property management to residents in Wilmington and developing new relationships across North Carolina.”

Port Property is one of Maine’s most established property management companies, with a team of 50+. As the management arm of a multi-faceted group that includes investment, development, and construction, they are dedicated to exceptional quality and first-class service. With a mission statement to “make home happen” for the communities in which they are located, Port Property has earned numerous accolades for the properties they manage – including the Maine Real Estate and Development Association’s Notable Project Award in 2021 and 2022. Founded in 1993, Port Property’s successful business model is due in part to the company’s focus on fostering partnerships and cultivating local teams. The company plans to continue this approach in Wilmington, with a local management team and downtown office space at 201 N. Front Street #G-104.

Port Property currently manages a number of multi-family buildings in the downtown Wilmington area, including The Pearl, The Mini Pearl, The Jewel, 210/212 Red Cross, and 211 Red Cross. The company aims to continue their portfolio development in Wilmington through a combination of future renovations and new construction. Port Property also recently updated their website to showcase their North Carolina portfolio and introduce their Wilmington-based team.

Learn more about Port Property and explore their Wilmington portfolio at www.portproperty.com or through visiting their Facebook (www.facebook.com/portpropertync) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/portpropertync).