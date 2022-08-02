Portion of ICW closed for oyster, shellfish harvesting after wastewater spill in Surf City

(Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is warning residents after it discovered a discharge of untreated wastewater on Monday due to an electrical surge in the wastewater collection system.

The discharge of about 100,00 gallons of untreated water happened on Sunday at the manhole located at the intersection of Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours.

According to a press release, untreated wastewater potentially entered the Intercoastal Waterway by Waters Bay. Out of an abundance of caution, The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has closed the waterway for harvesting oysters and shellfish.

Infrastructure that caused the discharge has been repaired and placed back into service with an enhanced notification system to prevent further discharges. Town staff has tested the water and are awaiting the results.

This notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215C. For more information contact David Price, Director of Public Utilities, at 910-329-1055.