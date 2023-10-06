Powerball jackpot sitting at $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing

Powerball (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot surged into the top five in U.S. history as it now stands at $1.4 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

The total estimated jackpot increased by over $200 million after nobody won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $1.4 billion annuity or $614 million in cash.

The $1.4 billion jackpot ranks as the third largest in Powerball history and fifth largest in U.S history.

“We have seen a lot of big Powerball wins here recently and we are all hoping for a billion-dollar win Saturday night,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Make sure to check your tickets carefully after the drawing and good luck to everybody going for the jackpot.”

In Wednesday’s drawing, four different tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Two of the tickets added Power Play and doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. The winning tickets came from:

A $3 Power Play ticket from Online Play in Goldsboro won $100,000

A $3 Power Play ticket from Mar Mac Express Mart on U.S. 117 South in Dudley won $100,000

A $2 ticket from Kingsway on Kendrick Road in Gastonia won $50,000

A $2 ticket from Publix on Harris Square Drive in Harrisburg won $50,000

Powerball has gone 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion prize.