PUBLIC NOTICE: Surplus property for sale to non-profits then general public

From now through next Tuesday non-profit organizations can purchase items prior to them being sold to the general public.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – At its Monday, June 6th, 2022 meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations and allowing for the sale of these items to non-profit organizations before being sold by online public auction.

A complete list of the available surplus items can be found here.

From now through Tuesday, June 14, 2022, non-profit organizations can purchase items prior to them being sold to the general public.

Any non-profit organization interested in viewing or learning more about the surplus property should contact Julia LaBombard at 910-798-4333 or JlaBombard@nhcgov.com.

Any remaining property will be offered for sale to the public starting Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, July 5, 2022, using GOVDEALS, a company that provides online auction services to governmental entities.

Registration with GOVDEALS is required for bidding.

All items are being sold “as is,” and must be made online through GovDeals.

Acceptable payment methods are credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover), PayPal and wire transfer.

Please review the terms and conditions prior to bidding.

For questions about using the GOVDEALS website, please contact GOVDEALS at (800) 613-0156.

New Hanover County reserves the right to remove any items from this list at any time.