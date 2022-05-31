Rangers oust Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7, reach Eastern finals

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and the New York Rangers ended Carolina’s perfect postseason run at home by beating the Hurricanes 6-2 in the decisive Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

Igor Shesterkin was strong in net again, finishing with 36 saves.

New York won for the fifth straight time in an elimination game this postseason. Adam Fox also had a first-period power-play goal as New York jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Vincent Trocheck and Max Domi scored for Carolina, which lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries. Carolina was 7-0 at home in the postseason before the loss.

New York hosts Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.