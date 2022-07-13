Rare 1-in-30-million orange lobster found by Florida Red Lobster given to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach

(Photo: Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare one-in-30-million orange lobster that was found by a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida was given to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

The lobster, named Cheddar, after the restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits, will be protected at the aquarium in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from Ripley’s. Cheddar was one of the lobsters that was shipped to a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” Red Lobster Manager Mario Roque said in a statement. “A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

