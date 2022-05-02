Recently drafted UNCW soccer standout, Audrey Harding makes professional debut

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Former UNCW women’s soccer standout Audrey Harding made her professional debut for the Washington Spirit in the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season opener on Sunday night.

Harding, who was selected with the No. 38 pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft in December, entered in the 86th minute of the Spirit’s 2-1 win over OL Reign in the nation’s capital.

The 5-10 forward joined the defending NWSL champions following a decorated career in the Port City.

“I am so proud of Audrey. It is not easy, even if drafted, to sign a NWSL contract,” UNCW Head Coach Chris Neal said. “It’s even harder to earn playing time as a rookie. She has worked very hard for this and deserves every second of this wonderful opportunity.

“Developmentally, she is in good hands with the Washington Spirit and head coach Kris Ward,” Neal added. “I am so excited to see what her future holds.”

The Akron, Ohio, native helped the Seahawks win their first Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship in 2021 after scoring a team-high eight goals, six against a conference opponent. Harding was a three-time All-CAA selection, including two First-Team nods in her final two seasons.

“Making my professional debut has been a dream of mine, but to get it with the Spirit meant even more,” Harding said. “I’m so blessed to experience that atmosphere with all my teammates, fans, and staff. It was an incredible night that I will never forget. This moment would not have been possible without the help of my teammates and coaches at UNCW pushing me to develop my game and mindset to be able to compete at the highest level.”

Harding played in 68 career games with 35 starts for the Seahawks. The forward is the seventh leading scorer in program history with 23 goals and 66 points. Harding is one of three players with 20 career goals and 20 career assists.

Harding was the second Seahawk to be drafted by the Spirit in as many years, following in the footsteps of former UNCW teammate Sydney Schneider. Schneider, the Jamaican national team goalkeeper, was drafted 29th overall by Washington in the 2021 draft and currently plays for the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.