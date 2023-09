Record number of green sea turtle nests laid in North Carolina this season

There were a record number of green sea turtle nests laid in NC this year (Photo: NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There were a record number of green sea turtle nests laid in North Carolina this season, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

More than 90 green sea turtle nests were laid in North Carolina this year, according to the organization.

The previous record was 62 nests in 2019.