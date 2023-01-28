Recycled Christmas trees planted to restore Carolina Beach dunes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfrider Foundation, alongside volunteers, partnered with the Town of Carolina Beach to place recycled Christmas trees along the dunes of the beach.

The Christmas trees will help replenish the dunes by rebuilding the frontal edge of the existing dune structure.

The trees are placed 10 feet apart at a 45 degree angle, then, all natural and biodegradable materials, are used to stake the trees in place.

Sarah Cavrak and Ethan Crouch, Directors of the Surfrider Foundation, says once this is done, the rest is natural.

“We bury the front edge of the Christmas tree to start that sand capture process, and as the wind moves sand down the beach, the trees act a natural sand capturer to grow the dunes,” said Crouch.

Organizers and volunteers also picked up trash along the beach.

The biggest group of volunteers were from Holly Shelter Middle School.