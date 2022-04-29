Red, White and Blue “Shrimparoo” fundraiser in Southport for NC 4th of July Festival

The May 1 fundraiser features food, entertainment and a cash bar to help fund this year's 4th of July festival events

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — You don’t have to like seafood to enjoy this weekend’s Red, White and Blue Shrimparoo in Southport, but it helps.

Sponsored by Frying Pan and American Fish Company, the fundraiser will feature not only shrimp prepared several ways, but also chicken, pork barbecue and traditional side dishes.

A live band also will perform, and a cash bar is available.

Trisha Howarth, publicity chair for the event, says this is the first time in more than ten years the festival has held a fundraiser.

It’s all to benefit the NC 4th of July Festival in Southport, back in full force this year after some events were canceled the pandemic pause.

“Our mission at the North Carolina 4th of July festival is to celebrate our nation’s independence,” she explained.

“We wanted to do that and that still took money, and we weren’t raising money, so we thought coming out of the pandemic, we really needed to bring everyone together, have a good time, and…put more money back into the accounts and we could have an incredible festival this year and each year moving forward.”

The event is May 1, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The American Fish Company, 150 Yacht Basin Dr., Southport, NC.

Tickets cost $75 in advance and $100 at the door.

To purchase a ticket or learn

more information about the Red, White and Blue Shrimparoo, visit here .