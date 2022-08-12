Registration ending soon for YMCA Kids Splash & Dash

Nir Family YMCA entrance (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA is hosting a family-fun event later this month.

On August 20th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, the center is holding a ‘Kids Splash and Dash’ race for boys and girls ages 3-13.

The splash and dash is a swim and run event where participants swim 25-200 yards and run 1-4 laps (depending on age group).

Organizers say participants must be able to swim the distance independently.

All participants will receive a finishers medal and t-shirt, with awards given out to the top 3 male and female athletes in each age division.

Check in for the event is 7:30 am, with no race day registrations bein allowed.