Registration opens for certified burner training course

Controlled burning at Orton Plantation. (Photo: Anne Liles)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve wanted to become a North Carolina certified burner, you have the chance next month.

Registration is open for an October training course being offered by the NC Forest Service.

The first step in receiving certification is to attend the class and pass the test.

There are several other steps following the initial one.

For more information and to sign up for the course, click HERE.