Registration opens for Southport Citizen’s Fire Academy program

Fire engine (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the Southport Fire Department, you have the chance next month.

The Department is holding their Citizen’s Fire Academy, offering hands-on introduction to their day-to-day lives.

Participants will get a tour of the fire headquarters, to test out the jaws of life, a chance to drive a fire engine, and much more.

The program runs from October 16th through November 20th.

Applications for the program are open until October 2nd.

To register, click HERE.