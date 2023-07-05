Rehabilitation Center removes fish hook from turtle’s mouth, advise people what to do if they catch one

A sea turtle accidentally caught by a fisherman was helped on Tuesday (Photo: Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A surf fisherman accidentally caught a sea turtle Tuesday on Topsail Island.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says they received the juvenile Kemp’s Ridley turtle and were quickly able to remove the hook.

‘Americanite’ was given a radiograph to see if there were any additional hooks inside.

The Center says the turtle didn’t like staying still but they were able to determine that was the only hook.

Volunteers say if you catch a sea turtle while fishing, you should follow these steps:

1. Contact the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) Turtle Stranding Hotline (252-241-7367)

2. Gently reel in turtle. Small turtles may be retrieved from water with net. Large turtles may need to be led to shore. Do not lift turtle by line. Transfer the turtle to shaded area or cover with wet towel.

3. Cut line approximately 2 feet from hook, and do not let the turtle go back into the water.

4. Wait for help to arrive. Call NCWRC (252-241-7367) for further advice.