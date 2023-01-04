Remembering Wilmington’s last significant snowfall five years later

It's been 5 years since Wilmington received its last significant snow (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City received 0.5″ of snow on January 29, 2022. But it’s been five years since a significant snowstorm coated the area.

On this date in 2018, Wilmington tallied 0.4″ of snow to go along with 3.4″ that fell on January 3rd — bringing our snowstorm total to 3.8″.

Five years later, Wednesday saw a much different day of weather.

Strong storms and temperatures in the 70s made their way into the Cape Fear Wednesday afternoon, prompting a tornado watch.

The severe weather is over and no snow is in sight anytime soon.