Remembering Wilmington’s last significant snowfall five years later
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City received 0.5″ of snow on January 29, 2022. But it’s been five years since a significant snowstorm coated the area.
On this date in 2018, Wilmington tallied 0.4″ of snow to go along with 3.4″ that fell on January 3rd — bringing our snowstorm total to 3.8″.
Five years later, Wednesday saw a much different day of weather.
Strong storms and temperatures in the 70s made their way into the Cape Fear Wednesday afternoon, prompting a tornado watch.
The severe weather is over and no snow is in sight anytime soon.