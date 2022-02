Rent prices soar 30% in Myrtle Beach since 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, rent prices in Myrtle Beach have increased 29% according to data from ApartmentList.com.

“Myrtle Beach is a market where we are seeing above average rent growth,” said Christopher Salviati, a housing economist for the website.

He said nationwide in the past year rent has gone up an average of 18%, but in Myrtle Beach has gone up 21%.

