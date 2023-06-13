Rescue tube helps save swimmer in Oak Island

Water rescue devices have helped rescue someone in Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The rescue tube devices along the beach in Oak Island proved their importance once again on Monday afternoon.

Crews with Oak Island Water Rescue say multiple 911 calls were received around 4:45 p.m. for a swimmer near the SE 49th Street Beach Access.

Two members of OIWR ran to the scene with water rescue equipment.

They say they arrived to see a rescue tube device being used to rescue the swimmer in distress.

Brunswick County EMS Paramedics quickly arrived and performed emergency medical care and patient transport from the beach to the ambulance positioned in the gravel parking area.

“We heard from several bystanders and witnesses just how crucial the rescue tube device was in the successful resolution of this emergency incident,” OIWR said. “When the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation initiated the Water Safety Station concept, donors were solicited to sponsor the rescue devices. We are ecstatic to report that OIWR sponsored this particular Water Rescue Station, which was used to save a life today. Kudos to the BSU employee for springing into action and performing this heroic lifesaving act.”