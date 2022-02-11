Restaurants working hard to meet the demand for wings ahead of the Super Bowl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The biggest football game of the year is Sunday and people across the Cape Fear are stocking up on food to celebrate.

One of the most popular party snacks are wings.

Fu Wangz restaurant in Wilmington is working hard to meet current demand.

Workers say the Super Bowl and New Year’s Eve are their busiest times of the year. They ask customers to preorder to avoid a long wait. However, they say people continue to show up.

“I’ve seen a little bit of an increase as far as people wanting to do the wings”, owner Marteke Franks said. “We’re a staple in the community for wings. So when football comes on, that’s kind of our biggest times we sell wings for football games and playoffs and stuff like that.”

Be sure to get those wings early. Franks says the shop will be open from Noon until 6:00 on Saturday but closed on Sunday.