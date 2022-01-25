Ribbon cutting opens phase-two of Park Avenue multi-use path

Mayor Bill Saffo helps cut the ribbon to open phase two of Park Avenue multi-use path (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of Wilmington’s newest additions is officially open for visitors.

The City of Wilmington held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the second phase of the Park Avenue multi-use path. Work began on the project last summer.

The half-mile segment picks up where the trail previously ended at Audubon Boulevard and continues to Kerr Avenue where it joins up with an existing sidewalk. River-to-Sea bikeway users can take the sidewalk to College Road, use the dedicated pedestrian crossing at College Road and continue along this route all the way to the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.

Among the improvements, drainage upgrades and crosswalks at 42nd, 43rd and 44th Streets.

City officials say the upgraded path provides a dedicated place for cyclists and pedestrians to safely get around Wilmington.