‘Ride for Kyle’ aims to raise money for man fighting for his life after Market Street motorcycle accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of a man involved in a motorcycle collision are hoping to raise money for him as he fights for his life.

On May 6th, 2022, Kyle Houck was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a car vs. motorcycle collision in the area of Market Street and Gingerwood Road.

Houck was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries; he’s currently on life-support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with minimal brain activity.

Friends and family of Houck will be holding a ‘Ride for Kyle’ fundraiser to help raise the money necessary for him to go forward with medical treatment.

The fundraiser will include a barbeque, a motorcycle safety briefing to remind riders how to stay safe on the road, and a raffle for prizes such as gift certificates for restaurants and stores, custom art pieces, gaming systems and more.

“Riders” on their motorcycles will meet at the rocks at Kure Beach at 11:00 a.m. on May 21st, and ride together as a group to the fundraiser, which takes place at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on May 21st at 1610 N. Kerr Ave. Wilmington, NC 28405.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, a GoFundMe page has been made for Houck where you can donate directly.