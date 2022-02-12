Rising gas prices could continue as tensions increase between Russia and Ukraine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Rising gas prices are affecting drivers across the country, with average rates hitting their highest mark since 2014.

“Well, I’m certainly not happy about it. With the price of crude going up, I could see that. I’m over in Durham, and it’s bad over there as well,” said Jim Kimbrough, a driver who stopped at a Raleigh station Friday afternoon.

Although the eight-year figure does not factor in inflation, the trend of rising prices has been evident during the past few months. Nationally, GasBuddy reports the average price of a gallon is $3.48. In North Carolina, it’s cheaper – $3.33 – though the price has increased by 12 cents during the past week.

