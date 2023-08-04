Riverlights Fire Station 6 breaks ground in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The newest Wilmington fire station broke ground Thursday to the delight of some nearby residents.

Dozens gathered in the Riverlights Community to see the project that will begin construction in the coming weeks.

Riverlights Fire Station 6 will be located at 4455 River Road, and will cost more than 7 million dollars.

The station will include 3 fire bays, and is being built to serve the area of South Independence Boulevard and Echo Farms.

Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason says this location is long overdue.

“They deserve excellent fire protection just like everyone else in this city and so having this fire station here in this community will be a tremendous benefit to them.”

Fire Station 6 is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

The City of Wilmington donated the land.