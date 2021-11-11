Rockfeller Christmas tree cut down, on route to New York City

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been cut down and will be coming from Elkton, Maryland. (Photo: Rockefeller Center)

MARYLAND (CNN) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down Thursday to begin its trip to the city.

It’s expected to arrive in Midtown on Saturday.

Stay tuned: the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in 2 days! pic.twitter.com/HCrVYCp8BI — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 11, 2021



This is the first year the tree is from Maryland.

Workers will wrap it with more than 50,000 lights, and the tree will be lit up on December 1.