Roundtable discussion held on revised development agreement for Project Grace

Credit: Cape Fear Developers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A project in New Hanover County that has been years in the making could be seeing it’s approval soon.

At a round table discussion Wednesday, a revised development plan for Project Grace shows a savings of almost $4.6 million from the previous development agreement. Project Grace has been in the works within New Hanover County since 2017. The original cost of the project was $60,524,86 million, with it now totaling to $55,942,67 million.

Some of the elements of the project include a new downtown library and Cape Fear Museum. County Manager Chris Coudriet say the community deserves an updated building.

“Look, those facilities have served our community well to this point. Our community deserves, wants and needs something better and newer going forward, and we were able to talk about that about that as well.”

New Hanover County Commissioners will consider this revised agreement with Cape Fear Development at their meeting next Monday, August 7th.