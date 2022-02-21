Sanitary sewer system testing happening this week in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Town Logo (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system February 22-25.

The testing will be conducted in the blocks between Columbia Avenue and Carolina Sands Drive (north to south) and between South Lake Park Boulevard and 8th Street (east to west). The testing will also include South Lake Park Boulevard from Woody Hewitt Avenue to Ocean Boulevard (north to south), and all of Carolina Beach Avenue South.

The study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easements to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm water and other surface waters enter the sewer system.

A special non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because the plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business if the:

• Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

• Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

• Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

Residents with homes in the testing area are advised to fill all plumbing fixture drain traps with water prior to smoke testing. Fill seldom used drains, such as guest bathroom sinks/tubs, garage sinks, etc., with water by running the faucet for 30-60 seconds or by filling the drain with approximately 3-cups of water. Residents will want to prepare drains before February 22nd, and this only needs to be done once before smoke testing begins.

All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. Should smoke enter your home or business, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area. However, corrections of such defects on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.