Sea Turtle Protection Program advises people to be cautious as beaches prepare for the first turtle hatchlings

(Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of sea turtle nests currently line the beaches of the Cape Fear, with some of the earliest nests a short time from hatching.

According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, they do not share the locations of the nest, per guidelines from the state.

However, the program says if anyone sees a nest with a runway attached headed to the water, the nest is in the time frame for the hatchlings to emerge.

They say they never know a day or time, but a good estimate is 55-65 days after the nest was laid.

Last season the organizations says they had one nest hatch on the 49th day and several that were excavated on the 80th day.

The Protection Program invites everyone to come and sit with them in the evenings and ask the volunteers at the nest questions about that particular nest and any sea turtle questions. They say they love to educate everyone and to share local information about the area.

As a reminder, the group asks people to not shine lights on the nests or hatchlings, no flash photography, and keep at least 10 feet away from the nest if you are on your cell phone while waiting.