Sea Turtle Protection Program reminds people to be careful after finding footprints around nests

(Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — More and more sea turtles are hatching at area beaches, which is why it’s very important to be careful when walking down the shore.

According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, several footprints have been discovered around or even on top of sea turtle nests on the island.

The organization reminds people to not walk on the runway or on top of the nests, saying the nests are federally protected.

If walking along the beach at night, you are asked to not shine white lights on the nests or to climb on the dunes to look at them.

Members of the organization say lights can cause the turtles to become very disoriented.

They say the public can help ensure the hatchlings are cared for and protected.