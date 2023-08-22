Sea Turtle Rescue in Pender County looking to replace 25 beachfront house’s lights with amber lights

Amber lights on beach house (Photo: Pender County)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live along the beachfront in Pender County and have regular white lights on your house, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center would like to replace those lights for free.

When sea turtles hatch, they are meant to go towards the ocean. But when nearby houses have bright lights, the group says they sometimes mistake those lights for the moon and head inland. This can lead to them being killed by predators as they cross the dunes.

A whole passel of hatchlings was recently rescued after being found crossing the main road on Topsail Island. Hatchlings don’t have the best odds of surviving their early years in the ocean but even less of a chance if they’re in a fight with a car.

To make the odds of sea turtles heading the wrong way less likely, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is looking for twenty-five beachfront homes for a free give-away of four amber light bulbs to replace current ocean facing white outdoor lights.

The amber lights emit a wavelength that makes them practically invisible to sea turtle eyes.

If interested, you can complete an application online HERE. The group will deliver and install them for you, but you must agree to use them exclusively from May 1st through November 1st and submit a photo of your new lights for our use.