Search continues off Fort Fisher coast for missing teen

The search continues for a missing teen off Fort Fisher (Photo: Pixabay)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The search continues for a missing teen who went missing Saturday afternoon off the coast of Fort Fisher.

Helicopters and drones joined the search Monday for the missing male.

According to Fort Fisher Park Rangers, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday about the disappearance.

Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, Kure Beach Police Department, Fort Fisher Park Rangers, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, and SABLE helicopters have been involved in searching the area for the missing boy.