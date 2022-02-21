Search underway for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River

Mugshot of William Anthony Spivey (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two dive teams with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are searching for former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey in the Lumber River, after his truck was found near the Sand Hills Hunting Club.

Sheriff Jody Greene said crews have been searching since 1:00 p.m., after NC Wildlife discovered Spivey’s truck parked in the area and called it in.

Sheriff Greene said the truck had been there since this morning, because it was still covered in water from the rain that moved through earlier in the day.

Greene believes Spivey is in the river, as that’s where his boat was found.

Crews plan to search until dark.

Spivey was originally suspended as Chadbourn police chief in March of 2021 over leadership concerns. The SBI also launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Spivey resigned. A few weeks later he was arrested and charged with 33 counts of embezzling state property, trafficking opium or heroin, and accused of forging prescriptions.

According to warrants, Spivey allegedly took cash, guns, and pills from an evidence locker.

After his initial arrest, Spivey was also charged with several more counts of obstructing justice, larceny by an employee, and more.

Last month, he was also accused of stealing two catalytic converters from a body shop where he had been working while out on bond.

Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ward confirms Spivey was due to appear in court on Monday morning for a bond hearing but did not appear in court.

WWAY has a crew heading to the scene and will have more details as they become available.