Second suspect arrested in Wilmington murder

Trey'Quan Deshaun Jenkins (Photo: Wilmington PD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts.

21-year-old Trey’Quan Deshaun Jenkins is charged with First Degree Murder. His arrest comes 10 days after 21-year-old Cameron Allen Gerald was taken into custody, Both are accused in the April 5th death of Delts.

The 25-year-old was shot near 11th and Chestnut Streets. He was taken to Novant NHRMC where he later died.

During the investigation, police released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, and Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

At this time, no bond information is available for Jenkins.