Seniors turn out to fire extinguisher class in Pender County

A senior is seen putting out a fire (Photo: Town of Burgaw)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw held a class this morning teaching an important skill to senior citizens.

Anyone in the community age 55 and up was invited to the Burgaw Community House for the 10:00 am event.

Several people turned out to learn how to extinguish a fire from firefighters.

Each person had the opportunity to put out a real fire at the event.