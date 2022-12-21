Shallotte Doppler Radar undergoing important repairs next month

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service’s radar in Shallotte is about to undergo an important replacement project to one of its key components.

The work is expected to begin on January 3rd and take about two weeks to complete, leaving the radar in better working condition.

When the radar was first installed in 1995, it had brand new, fully-functioning parts. Now, some of those components are beginning to show their age.

“The typical service life of a pedestal is about 25 years and we’ve gone well beyond that,” meteorologist Steven Pfaff said. “So this is a critical time in our radar’s history to have that process done.”

Pfaff says the pedestal is one of the radar’s most critical pieces, supporting the rotating beam as it scans the sky in all direction.

He says it’s that motion which has led to the necessary replacement work.

“Just like any moving part, they wear out,” Pfaff said. “This is part of the plan for the agency to replace those before we’re in a difficult situation due to a mechanical failure.”

The project will leave the area without a functioning radar through mid-January. But outlying radars in Columbia, Raleigh and Morehead City will be able to fill in the gaps if any storms roll through.

Despite the disruption in service, Pfaff says the finished project will leave the radar in good shape for the future.

“The big benefit is, we’re going to have an operational radar through the 2030’s as a result,” Pfaff said.

The Shallotte radar is one of 159 radars across the country receiving new pedestals.