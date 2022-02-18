Shop for Hope: Fundraiser Event Held for Domestic Violence Shelter of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Shop-for-Hope hosted a fundraising event to benefit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington, with all of the profits going directly to the organization.

Shop-for-Hope was created by three women who came together in order to help out causes they feel strongly about that are in need of assistance.

At the Home Design Center in Leland, the community was invited to come shop for clothing and jewelry to provide donations to the DVSS of Wilmington during a time of increased need.

According the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, domestic violence cases increased by 25-33 percent globally in 2020 and have not gotten better throughout the two year long pandemic.

On top of the increase in case numbers, the original shelter designated for the organization was ravaged by hurricane Florence, forcing them to use a substitute location for the past 3 years. The location was set to hold 10 individuals, but right now they are currently housing 89.

WWAY spoke with Jada Taylor, a family advocate and children’s coordinator at the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc. which is also known as Open-Gate. She was incredibly grateful for the outreach from organizations such as Shop-for-Hope, for helping to help fund the necessities to help victims in need.

“When someone like this comes in and they are raising funds for us, we are so appreciative of everything that they do, because we have that need.”

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington is currently working on getting a new building to accommodate for the increased demand from the community. Taylor also mentioned that the organization provides much more than just shelter services.

They also provide:

Direct Services

One-on-one empowerment

Relocation assistance

Transportation

Child Care

The organization is open to any and all victims of domestic violence and is available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (910) 343-0703.

You can view their full website here.