Skatepark returns to Oak Island with grand reopening

The Oak Island Skate Park has reopened following a 2-year closure after Hurricane Isaias (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A skatepark damaged during Hurricane Isaias in 2021 has officially reopened.

The Kevin Bell Skatepark took over two years of demolition, planning, development and design but is now back.

The event was held Sunday with free food, live music, t-shirt giveaways and prize drawings.

Approval for the $300,000 replacement project came in June of 2021. Work has been ongoing since November of 2022.