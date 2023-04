SkyWatch Bird Rescue taking care of Ducklings whose mom was hit, killed by car

A group of orphaned Ducklings are being cared for until the can be returned to the wild (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — SkyWatch Bird Rescue is currently taking care of a batch of orphaned Ducklings.

The group says the Ducklings’ mom was hit and killed by a car as they crossed the road.

A good samaritan saw the accident and pulled over to gather all the babies.

They will be raised until they are ready to be released at a pond and returned to the wild.