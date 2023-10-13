South Brunswick High School says goodbye to retiring SRO

Deputy Jeremy Borowski is retiring (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students at South Brunswick High School spent Friday saying goodbye to their long time SRO.

Deputy Jeremy Borowski is set to retire after many years with Brunswick County.

Borowski walked the school’s hall for the last time as their full-time SRO.

Students lined the halls to bid him farewell with high fives, fist bumps and hugs, along with their well wishes. Many students expressed their gratitude for how Deputy Borowski impacted their lives and served a mentor.

“We are so proud of you and like the SBHS students, we will miss you very much,” a BCSO post said.