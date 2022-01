South Brunswick sweeps rival North Brunswick in basketball

Girls win in OT, boys win by 4, rematch scheduled for 2/9

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) – The Cougars took down the Scorpions in a sweep Tuesday night. In an electric atmosphere, the girls earned their first conference win of the season, and the boys improved to 7-6 on the season.

See full highlights attached.