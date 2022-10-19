Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House

Southeastern Community College is auctioning off a Tiny House (Photo: SCC)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance.

Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC.

The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House is sitting in front of A-Building at the front of campus. It features a gas range in the kitchen, tankless heater, and has met all DOT guidelines and Columbus County Building Inspections. However, despite the pictures in the virtual tour, the house does not come furnished.

Bidding starts at $40,000 for the Tiny House and there is a process to follow if you would like to bid on the unique home.

SCC asks bidders to place your name, phone number, address and the amount you want to bid on a piece of paper. Sign and date the paper and place it in an envelope with your initials on the sealed side. You can drop off your sealed bid to the cashier in the Business office or you can mail it to the SCC Business Office (Attn: Business Office, PO Box 151, Whiteville, NC 28472).

Bidding will end on November 10th, when all bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. in the SCC Business Office.

SCC says the college waives all responsibility after the award, and there is no warranty on the house. The winning bidder of the house is responsible for delivery and setup. Payment, ownership and removal from the college must be made within 30 days of notification of the winning bid. The

winning bidder is responsible for all taxes, fees, license and insurance.