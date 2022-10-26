Southeastern Community College receives $374,500 for development of greenhouse

Southeastern Community College has received a large grant for a new greenhouse (Photo: SCC)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has awarded Southeastern Community College $374,500 for the development of a greenhouse that will support their agriculture program.

The state-of-the art structure will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.

The Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Grant program supports projects that assist counties with facility enhancements, college research and educational opportunities, commodity groups with marketing and farmers with operations improvements and diversification.

“Agriculture has become a high-tech field and the possibilities are endless when we can deliver high-quality, hands-on training with state-of-the-art equipment for our students,” SCC Agribusiness Technology Instructor Dawn Hinshaw said. “The new Greenhouse is going to be a sustainable tool that will help our county thrive as we prepare students for agricultural practices that have been changing throughout our state.”

The new greenhouse will be located on the campus of Southeastern Community College with construction beginning in Spring 2023.

