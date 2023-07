Southport Police Department warns of phone scam

There's a phone scam targeting people around Southport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is warning people of a phone scam.

The Department says they’ve received reports of people being called stating they are due in court referencing a civil case, with threats of jail if money not paid over the phone.

Police say to not respond. The Police Department nor the Sheriff’s Office conducts business such as this by phone.

You are asked to hang up and disregard the threats.